Cappello's has debuted its newest perspective on pizza, Low Carb Lifestyle Uncured Pepperoni Pizza. The low carb, high-nutrition option is the ultimate find for keto enthusiasts, keto diet dabblers, general low-carb seekers, and pizza lovers alike this National Pizza Month.

While trendy eating habits such as vegan are on the decline within the frozen entree set, keto/low-carb foods continue to grow by 10% within the category. Even given that growth, low-carb, frozen pizza has yet to be explored thoroughly. Cappello’s CPG team decided to utilize the magic of turnips in a frozen meal. The vegetable brings fiber, iron, vitamin E, and antioxidants to each slice of the pizza. With the addition of the Low Carb Lifestyle Uncured Pepperoni to Cappello’s premium black box line of pizzas, the brand continues to rethink the frozen aisle in a bigger way.

Pepperoni is America’s favorite pizza topping and accounts for 33% of sales within the frozen pizza category. Cappello’s Low Carb Lifestyle Uncured Pepperoni comes in at just 6g of net carbs per serving and is packed with healthy fats and protein. This pizza is also rich in fiber which aids low-carb eaters with digestion, gut health, bloating, and feeling energized.

“Our team of creators flipped the script on how we look at low-carb pizza and have created a truly special offering that’s nutrient-dense,” said Ben Frohlichstein, co-founder and CEO, Cappello’s. “Carb-conscious consumers are everywhere and this new option gives them something to get excited about every time they pass the frozen pizza aisle.”

Pizza lovers excited to enjoy Cappello’s Low Carb Lifestyle Uncured Pepperoni can pick up their black boxes for $12.99 in-store nationwide at Whole Foods Market and regionally at King Soopers. It will also be available online at cappellos.com/pizza for $13.00. To learn more about Cappello’s and to keep up with brand news, visit cappellos.com or visit the brand’s Instagram page at Instagram.com/Cappellos.

