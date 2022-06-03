Company: Talia di Napoli

Website: www.taliadinapoli.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $105 (six-pack), $122 (eight-pack)

Product Snapshot: Talia di Napoli handcrafts and ships fresh, Neapolitan pies from Naples, Italy, to the U.S., using time-honored traditions, high quality ingredients, and a patented flash-freezing process. After emerging from the wood-fired oven, each pizza is immediately “put to sleep” to ensure peak freshness. Instead of water (which is commonly used to flash-freeze but can dampen food, cause freezer burn and require preservatives), the team uses liquid nitrogen to allow for the freshest flavors and aromas to take center stage. Talia di Napoli is the only company in the world making Neapolitan pizza with this method.

Talia di Napoli’s retail availability has recently expanded to Yes! Market and Metropolitan Market, in addition to Whole Foods, Decicco & Sons, Fresh Market, Foxtrot, Good Earth, and Tony’s Market. This marks Talia’s first venture into D.C. and Seattle, respectively, with plans to expand its brick-and-mortar retail footprint in the coming months.

The company will be re-launching one of its fan-favorite pies, the Double Cheese Margherita, on June 24. After a successful limited-edition launch, Double Cheese Margherita will be a permanent offering from Talia di Napoli. The Double Cheese Margherita pizza is like its iconic Margherita pizza, but cheesier. A perfect pizza trifecta of Talia's Pomodoro sauce—made with ruby red tomatoes—fresh, locally-grown basil, and double the Fior di Latte Mozzarella.

The brand will also be expanding its catalog with several new launches this summer and fall.



