Breakfast gets decadent with new Bananas Foster UnGranola from Bubba's Fine Foods

Company: Bubba's Fine Foods

Website: bubbasfoods.com

Introduced: May 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $14.99

Product Snapshot: As other small businesses postpone product launches, Bubba's Fine Foods charges ahead with the introduction of new Bananas Foster UnGranola. Inspired by the decadent dessert of bananas and vanilla ice cream, Bubba’s Bananas Foster UnGranola is a nostalgic twist on breakfast. Crafted to indulge your taste buds just like your favorite cereals when you were a kid!

Bananas Foster UnGranola is available for purchase at www.bubbasfoods.com, Amazon, and retailers nationwide.

Bubba’s Bananas Foster UnGranola is sweetened with banana puree and features their addictively crunchy and prebiotic-packed green Saba bananas, delivering a robust taste bud experience that’s dialed in for restrictive diets.

“Having a food allergy or trying to live an unprocessed lifestyle shouldn’t mean you have to give up on the flavors and fun you grew up with,” said Bubba’s CEO and co-founder Jeff Schmidgal. “Our UnGranola has all the crunch and indulgent sweetness without the high sugar content, grains, or dairy of your typical breakfast cereal.”

Bananas Foster UnGranola:

Flush with protein-rich almonds, cashews, pecans, sunflower seeds, and walnuts (a first for Bubba’s products); kettle crisped green Saba bananas; and coconut flakes

Sweetened with banana puree and organic coconut sugar

Stacked with vitamins, minerals, and prebiotic nutrients for proper gut health

Low-glycemic

Certified paleo

Grain-free, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free

Free of refined sugars and artificial flavorings

Vegan-friendly

Non-GMO Project Verified

Made in America in the heart of Loveland, Colorado

Whether eaten for breakfast, noshed on-the-go, or sprinkled over ice cream, Bubba’s Ungranola is crafted to keep the gears turning and taste buds happy.

Bubba’s Fine Foods is available for purchase at www.bubbasfoods.com, Amazon, Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, Sprouts, The Fresh Market, King Soopers, and select retailers nationwide.

Follow @bubbasfoods on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.