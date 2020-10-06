Company: Bubba's Fine Foods

Website: bubbasfoods.com

Introduced: August 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $14.99 (2-pack)

Product Snapshot: Bubba’s Fine Foods is excited to announce the release of three new “Limited Release” keto granola flavors, solely available for purchase on Amazon.

Bubba’s Fine Foods Amazon Store features the special edition flavor expansion of their grain-free UnGranola.

As one of Amazon’s top paleo and grain-free granola brands, Bubba’s Keto Granolas contain only 2 grams of net carbs per serving while delivering an infallible crunch with full flavor junk food flare.

“Our mission has always been to help people on restricted diets not feel like they’re being deprived,” explained Bubba’s CEO and co-founder Jeff Schmidgall. “But until now, people on the keto diet couldn’t have our granolas. We’re fixing that with these insanely indulgent keto friendly granolas that have none of the typical sugar alcohol aftertaste.”

Keto Granola Flavor Profiles:

Lemon Blueberry Tart - That classic scrumptious dessert gets a healthy spin in this sweet and zesty concoction.

Maple Cinnamon Crunch - Comfort food comes with a crunch in this blend that’s perfect for topping a scoop of ice cream or awakening the senses first thing in the morning.

Double Chocolate Chip - Chocoholics rejoice! There’s finally a paleo and keto-friendly option that’s both healthy and decadent using dark chocolate chips and 100% cocoa powder.

Bubba’s Bananas Foster, Bourbon Vanilla, Cinn-Ful Apple, and Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt UnGranola flavors are consumer-approved indulgent health foods and are the driving inspiration behind these “Limited Release” flavors.

Bubba’s Fine Foods are paleo, low-glycemic, grain-free, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and free of refined sugars and artificial flavorings. Each flavor is packed with gut-healthy, energy-boosting, nutrient-rich ingredients, and blended with savory coconut and premium nuts.

Bubba’s full collection of certified paleo snack foods are available for purchase at www.bubbasfoods.com, Amazon, Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, Sprouts, The Fresh Market, King Soopers, and select retailers nationwide.

Follow @bubbasfoods on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.