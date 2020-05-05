Bubba's Fine Foods Classic Sea Salt 'Nana Chips

Company: Bubba's Fine Foods

Website: bubbasfoods.com

Introduced: October 2019

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $12.99 (8-pack single serve), $24.99 (8-pack)

Product Snapshot: The paleo snack brand Bubba’s Fine Foods is putting the ubiquitous potato chip in its place with the launch of Classic Sea Salt ‘Nana Chips, which launched last October.

“The data was all there at our fingertips: people love sea salt!” explained Bubba’s CEO and co-founder Jeff Schmidgal. “Our preference for big, bold flavors prevented us from even contemplating a ‘sea salt’ flavor, but the sales numbers have shown something far different. All of our retailers are going to want to add this one to their lineup.”

Four Ingredients—Bubba’s new flavor is created with only four real food ingredients. Nutrient-rich green Saba bananas are cooked crisp and crunchy in coconut oil, to deliver that addictive potato chip crunch without the guilt. The crisps are then polished to perfection with apple cider vinegar and a dash of sea salt, creating Bubba’s Classic Sea Salt 'Nana Chips.

Bubba’s Nana Chips Collection:

Made from low-sugar, green Saba bananas for that perfect starchy crunch without the sweet banana flavor

Packed with vitamins, minerals, and prebiotics for gut health

Doused in nutrient-dense coconut oil and bold, natural seasonings

Kettle cooked for that classic crunch

Paleo-approved

Grain-free, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free

Free of refined sugars and artificial flavorings

Project Verified Non-GMO

Made in America in the heart of Loveland, Colorado

‘Nana Chips are available in other finger-licking flavors, including Not-Cho Nacho, Blazing Buffalo, and Grand Garlic Parm.

Available for purchase at www.bubbasfoods.com, Amazon, Natural Grocers, Whole Foods, Fresh Market, King Soopers, and select retailers nationwide.