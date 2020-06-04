New generation food contact silicone emulsion by Dow combines productivity gains and regulatory compliance

Company: Dow

Website: www.dow.com/food

Packaging Snapshot: Dow (NYSE:DOW) has introduced DOWSIL 8024 Food Contact Release Emulsion, a waterborne silicone emulsion that brings improved performance levels to food processors and suppliers across a wide range of direct and indirect food contact applications.

"The global food processing industry is looking for solutions that address three key market needs – flexibility to respond to evolving consumer trends, improved productivity, and safe operations,” said Arturo Cuellar, global market manager for performance chemicals at Dow Consumer Solutions. “DOWSIL 8024 Food Contact Release Emulsion meets these needs, as it provides our customers with a distinct set of performance attributes, including low use levels, high release and lubrication efficiency, low volatility, and adheres to major global and regional food contact regulations and certifications to keep operations efficient and customers safe.”

Heat-resistant, odorless, non-staining and non-corrosive, DOWSIL 8024 Food Contact Release Emulsion enhances performance and brings versatility to the food processing industry as it can be diluted with water to adapt its properties to meet specific customer needs. DOWSIL 8024 can be used as a release agent for paper, plastic, and rubber food container parts, as a lubricant for food conveyor and transfer belt, as an anti-blocking agent for paper and plastic sheets, or as an additive in organic-based formulations.

The material meets essentially all requirements of major regulations and certifications applicable to food contact materials worldwide, including:

U.S. NSF M1 and 3H

U.S. FDA’s 21 CFR 176.170, 21, CFR 176.180, 21, and CFR 181.28

European Union’s Regulation (EU) 10/2011

Germany’s Bundesinstitut für Risikobewertung BfR XXXVI, XXXVI/2, BfR XV

China’s National Food Safety Standard GB 9685

Dow’s technical service and development specialists Tim Roggow, and Elodie Raynaud will present the specifics of this novel waterborne silicone emulsion and showcase its performance attributes in direct and indirect food contact applications during a dedicated webinar on Tuesday, June 30 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants are invited to register online.

Dow's solutions for the food processing industry help advance production efficiency and product quality while supporting longer-lasting goods. Our offering includes defoamers, release agents, mold inhibitors, and chelating agents. For more information, visit www.dow.com/food.