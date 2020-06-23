Mariani Packing launches probiotics in single-serve packs

Company: Mariani Packing Company

Website: www.mariani.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: Mariani Packing Company, the world's largest independent family-owned producer of dried fruit, announced they are continuing their rich history of innovation by launching new Probiotic Single-Serve Packs. Based on the success of their best-selling Probiotic Dried Fruit line and consumer demand for on-the-go packaging, the new Probiotic Single-Serve Packs will come in a weekly 7-day supply carton, in two fruit varieties: Probiotic Apricots and Probiotic Prunes, in 1.4 oz each pack.

Mariani's dried apricots and dried prunes contain soluble fiber, acting as a prebiotic, that may be a fuel source for probiotics to thrive. They are also naturally sweet, with no sugar added, and a good source of antioxidant vitamins A and E, vitamins B6, B12, potassium, and iron.

The GanedenBC30 probiotic active cultures in Mariani's Probiotic Apricots and Probiotic Prunes are 10x more effective than yogurt cultures in surviving the transit through the harsh stomach environment into the gut. Just 1 serving per day may safely support your digestive health and immune system. GanedenBC30 is recognized as safe (GRAS) by the FDA, as well as vegan, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher, and Halal certified.

"Today's consumers are looking for convenient, healthy and on-the-go solutions that are nutritious and delicious. The new Mariani Probiotic Single-Serve Packs combine the natural prebiotics found in fruit with GanedenBC30 Bacillus Coagulans GBI-30, 6086 probiotics to help boost immune and digestive wellness anywhere they are; at home, work, school, or travel," states Bob Hyland, VP, Global CPG Sales & Marketing.

These new Probiotic Single-Serve Packs are the latest in Mariani's full line of Probiotic dried fruit including Probiotic Cranberries, Raisins, Apricots, Berries & Plums and Prunes, available nationwide at Albertsons/Safeway, Walmart and most major retail grocery stores or online at www.mariani.com.