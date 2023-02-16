Wonder Monday has reimagined cheesecake with just 2g sugar, 3g net carbs, 10g clean protein, and nothing artificial.

The cakes are single-serve and retail-ready, in six different flavors, and the suggested retail price is $5.99 to $6.49.

“We’re on a mission to reinvent America’s favorite dessert—the cheesecake—without the sugar and carbs," says the brand. "Since launching in late 2021, we’ve baked and shipped over 500,000 of our decadent, better-for-you cheesecakes to all 50 states. Now, we’re ready to head to your local refrigerated bakery set with our new retail-ready, single serve personal cakes!"

Wonder Monday was founded by Candace Wu and Jonathan Weinstein. Committed to creating innovative, healthy indulgences, Wonder Monday’s hero product is its low-carb, no-sugar-added, high-protein cheesecake snack. Since launching online in late 2021, Wonder Monday has baked and shipped over 500,000 better-for-you cheesecakes to all 50 states. More information can be found at wondermonday.com.