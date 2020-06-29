Hostess Brands adds more joy to daily breakfast routines with flavorful new products and convenient pack sizes

Company: Hostess

Website: www.hostesscakes.com

Date Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.00-$2.99

Product Snapshot: In a move sure to brighten familiar breakfast routines, Hostess Brands, LLC has launched two flavorful new products: mouth-watering Strawberry Cheesecake flavored Donettes and decadent Cream Cheese Coffee Cakes. Additionally, delighting breakfast fans and snackers alike, the brand’s beloved Chocolate Frosted Donettes and Powdered Donettes are now available in snack-friendly, on-the-go packaging.

Hostess Brands added new flavors to its best-selling Donettes and coffee cakes lines, with the launch of Strawberry Cheesecake flavored Donettes and Cream Cheese Coffee Cakes. Strawberry Cheesecake flavored Donettes feature a pink, strawberry flavored cake donut with a thick, creamy icing evocative of the classic summer dessert. The delectably moist Cream Cheese Coffee Cakes are made with real cream cheese in the batter and topped with a delightfully, buttery sugar-crumb streusel.

A twist on the tried-and-true bag of Donettes Hostess fans know and love, the on-the-go packaging option allows consumers to grab an individually-wrapped pack of three Donettes, perfect for all their on-the-go breakfast and snacking needs. The new format—which first launched at select locations last year and is now receiving a wider distribution—is available for the Hostess classic Chocolate Frosted and Powdered Donettes. Multi-packs of Donettes On-the-Go come with eight packs containing three donuts each.

“We are delighted to offer our consumers new flavors and ways to indulge in small moments of happiness throughout their day,” said Adam Lisook, brand director, Hostess Breakfast. “Hostess always strives to be a beacon of fun and joy in an otherwise hectic life. We hope these innovative new ways to enjoy some of our most beloved breakfast items help our consumers begin their day on a sweet note.”

The new products and pack sizes are part of a steady stream of food and flavor innovation from Hostess. The beloved brand continues to meet consumer taste needs with fresh ideas and offerings, including the recent introductions of Iced Lemon CupCakes and Mermaid CupCakes.

Strawberry Cheesecake flavored Donettes and Cream Cheese Coffee Cake are available now in grocery stores nationwide. SRPs are $2.00 for the Strawberry Cheesecake flavored Donettes, and $2.99 for the Snack Size Donettes and Cream Cheese Coffee Cakes.

