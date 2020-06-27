Equipment BriefsEquipmentInspection & Detection

Eriez Selection Guide covers magnetic ready-to-shop separators and metal detectors

June 27, 2020
A full-line product selection guide covers the entire Eriez metal separation product line, including magnetic separators and metal detectors.

Readers will find information about ProGrade Magnetic tubes, grates, plates, liquid line traps and grates-in-housing—many available in ceramic Rare Earth and Xtreme® Rare Earth circuits. It also describes the Metal Detector/Conveyor Quick Ship Program. Eriez stocks various metal detector aperture heights and stainless steel, wash down conveyor widths for quick assembly and delivery. The variable speed conveyors are available in 6, 12, 18 and 24-inch widths with a food-grade polypropylene belt.

Download a copy of this selection guide by visiting https://www.eriez.com/NA/EN/Products/Eriez-Quick-Ship-Products.htm or go to https://www.eriez.com/NA/EN/Contact/Find-a-Salesperson.htm to request a printed copy from an Eriez representative.

