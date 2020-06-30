Tim Hortons launches handcrafted Dream Donuts featuring new OREO Cookie Dream Donut

Company: Tim Hortons

Website: www.timhortons.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99

Product Snapshot: Tim Hortons U.S. recently announced its new Dream Donuts, an elevated line of handcrafted, decadent doughnuts. The new line-up of Dream Donuts, including OREO Cookie, Chocolate Truffle, and Strawberry Confetti, is a treat for guests’ taste buds and eyes with premium fillings and creative toppings. Handcrafted with care by bakers in restaurant, these are the crave-worthy doughnuts of your dreams.

Inspired by delicious flavor combinations, Dream Donuts are specialty doughnuts that complement the Tim Hortons classic donuts our guests know and love. The new Dream Donuts include:

OREO Cookie Dream Donut : a cookies & cream style doughnut featuring OREO cookie pieces and a vanilla fluff icing swirl on white fondant, topped with an OREO cookie half

Chocolate Truffle Dream Donut : a chocolate doughnut cut in half and filled with whipped chocolate and topped with a chocolate ganache and mini chocolate chips

Strawberry Confetti Dream Donut: a doughnut dipped in strawberry fondant and finished with a pink icing swirl and brightly colored confetti sprinkles

“Tim Hortons has been bringing guests the classic donuts they love for generations, but our guests are also actively seeking premium donuts with specialty ingredients,” says Ricardo Azevedo of Tim Hortons, “Our new Dream Donuts meet that next level of doughnut deliciousness, particularly with a cookie favorite like OREO.”

Dream donuts are available for $1.99 at participating U.S. locations. Price and participation may vary. While supplies last.