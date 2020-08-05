Company: Tim Hortons
Website: www.timhortons.com
Introduced: July 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $0.33-$1.99
Product Snapshot: Tim Hortons recently introduced its newest Dream Donut & Timbits® Donuts inspired by a Kellogg’s breakfast cereal favorite: the Froot Loops Dream Donut.
Froot Loops Dream Donut: a sweet doughnut featuring a strawberry icing base topped with colorful Froot Loops cereal and white icing drizzle.
Froot Loops Timbits: a citrus cake doughnut hole with a glazed exterior, covered with colorful crushed Froot Loop pieces.
The Froot Loops Dream Donut will be available at a recommended price of $1.99 and the Froot Loops Timbits at a recommended price of $0.33 at participating U.S. restaurants for a limited time.