Company: Tim Hortons

Website: www.timhortons.com

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99

Product Snapshot: Spring is in the air and Tim Hortons U.S. is celebrating with limited-edition baked goods that are sure to put that springtime pep in your step.

Tim Hortons is also introducing a brand-new Dream Donut, just in time for Easter. Available now through April 17, 2022, guests can enjoy Tim Horton's HERSHEY'S Candy Coated Eggs Dream Donut at all U.S. locations. This spring-inspired doughnut is bursting with venetian filling and topped with white fondant and chocolate-covered Hershey's eggs. The Tim Horton's HERSHEY'S Candy Coated Eggs Dream Donut is the perfect treat for Easter celebrations and also makes a sweet addition to Sunday brunch.