Tastykake Patriotic Cookies
July 3, 2020
No Comments
Company: Flowers Foods
Website: www.tastykake.com
Introduced: June 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $4.99
Product Snapshot: Just in time for July, Tastykake’s all-new Patriotic Cookies, which combine Tastykake’s classic shortbread recipe topped with patriotic sprinkles, are part of the brand’s USO-themed lineup of treats. Packaged in a convenient and festive 14 oz tub, the cookies are priced at $4.99.
