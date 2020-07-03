CookiesBakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery Products

Tastykake Patriotic Cookies

July 3, 2020
Company: Flowers Foods

Websitewww.tastykake.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Just in time for July, Tastykake’s all-new Patriotic Cookies, which combine Tastykake’s classic shortbread recipe topped with patriotic sprinkles, are part of the brand’s USO-themed lineup of treats. Packaged in a convenient and festive 14 oz tub, the cookies are priced at $4.99.

