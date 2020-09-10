Company: Flowers Foods

Website: www.tastykake.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: As the leaves start to change, football is on everyone’s minds. Whether you’re picking up a quick treat for the family's tailgate or gearing up at home to watch re-runs of your team’s best moments, snack brand Tastykake has you covered with new football-themed Kickoff Cookies.

Kickoff Cookies come in a 12 oz. tub complete with a touchdown-themed exterior and filled with delicious chocolate chip cookies, perfect for snacking during the big game. Suggested retail price for the tub is $4.99, available on shelves now at grocery retailers nationwide.