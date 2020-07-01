Late July debuts first national campaign, grows 9 percent during COVID-19 pandemic

Campbell's brand Late July is debuting its first nation-wide advertising campaign. The campaign began on Wednesday, July 1, and will run across all platforms (broadcast, digital, and streaming, such as Hulu and YouTube).

“We believed it was time to introduce our brand to more people, especially as we continued growth in snacking,” said Janda Lukin, CMO of Campbell’s snacks division. “And what better time to launch for a brand called Late July than to launch in the month of July?”

Late July's sales grew almost 50 percent over the last three years, bringing in $80.1 million in 2019. The category itself increased 8 percent to $333.9 million during the same period, according to IRI.

The campaign is titled "Bring Out the Good Chips," and shows the brand's most popular chip, their lime flavor, being poured into a bowl.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, snack food sales have increased 8 percent, according to NPD Group.

For the quarter ending April 26, Campbell Soup Company reported that net sales of its snacks division grew 9 percent. Overall, their year-over-year sales increased 15 percent, for a total of $2.2 billion.

Source: Campbell’s Late July Snack Brand Debuts First National Campaign

Related: 2018 Snack Producer of the Year: Carefree organic snacking with Late July Snacks