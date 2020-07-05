Nature Valley PACKED offers sustained energy in convenient bar format
Company: General Mills Convenience
Website: www.generalmillscf.com
Introduced: July 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $2.29
Product Snapshot: Introducing Nature Valley PACKED Sustained Energy Bar from General Mills Convenience, a new bar packed with creamy nut butter, crunchy nuts and seeds and chewy dried fruit. The multi-texture bars give convenience store retailers an exciting option for consumers looking for a substantial snack made from real-food ingredients.
Available in two varieties (Peanut Butter & Cranberry and Almond Butter & Blueberry), Nature Valley PACKED Bars are the latest addition to a suite of bars that General Mills offers to help retailers appeal to consumers’ diverse needs and preferences.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.