Company: General Mills

Website: www.naturevalley.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.49

Product Snapshot: Nature Valley is launching Packed, a sustained energy bar that uniquely features three textures—creamy, crunchy and chewy—making it unlike many other snack bar options. This new addition to the Nature Valley lineup is packed with hard-working, energy-boosting ingredients like creamy nut butter, crunchy nuts and seeds such as almonds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds or peanuts, and chewy cranberries or blueberries.

“Through Packed, we want to make sustained energy approachable,” said Scott Baldwin, business unit director, Grain Snacks at General Mills. “Time and again, we’ve heard from consumers who want a delicious, affordable snack bar with feel-good ingredients that not only bring together a variety of textures, but can also offer long-lasting energy to help them get through their busy days. With the introduction of Packed, Nature Valley is proud to offer a snack bar that delivers on each of these desires.”

As with all Nature Valley products, Packed contains no artificial flavors or colors and no high fructose corn syrup, just delicious flavor. The new snack bars are available in two varieties: Peanut Butter & Cranberry and Almond Butter & Blueberry. Packed snack bars are currently available at most retail locations nationwide or online, for a suggested retail price of $4.49 per four-count box. Visit naturevalley.com to learn more.