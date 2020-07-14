Krusteaz expands protein line with Energizing Oat Bites Mix

Company: Krusteaz

Website: www.krusteaz.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Krusteaz, maker of premium baking, pancake and waffle mixes, has announced the launch of its newest innovation, Energizing Oat Bites Mix. Available in two varieties, Chocolate Chip Oat and Cinnamon Oat, the new products require no baking, are made with eight grams of plant-based protein per serving and feature energizing whole grain oats, flaxseed and chia.

In response to the growing consumer demand for healthier snacking options, Krusteaz is thrilled to introduce a snack that delivers over half of its calories from healthy fats, complex carbs and protein that adults and kids alike will love. From summer road trips and hikes to fighting the afternoon slump during the workday, the new Bites are a delicious way to power through anything.

"After the great success of our protein and whole-grain line of pancakes, muffins and cornbread, we were eager to provide consumers with options for convenient anytime snacking," said Andy Heily, president & CEO of Continental Mills. "At Krusteaz we believe that nutritious protein-filled snacks don't have to sacrifice great taste, so we're excited to continue to add more products that combine the energizing benefits of whole grains and protein with the classic taste that consumers expect from the brand."

Ready in just 30 minutes with no baking required, the Oat Bites Mix is easy to make with the addition of your favorite nut or seed butter and honey or agave. Additionally, consumers can easily customize by rolling the finished Bites in chopped nuts, flaked coconut and more.

The Krusteaz Chocolate Chip Oat Energizing Oat Bites Mix (SRP $3.99), and the Krusteaz Cinnamon Oat Energizing Oat Bites Mix (SRP $3.99) are made without artificial flavors, artificial colors or artificial preservatives and are now available at Walmart nationwide. For more information, visit Krusteaz.com.