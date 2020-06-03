Kashi GO expands in frozen aisle with new line of protein waffles

Company: Kellogg Company

Website: www.kashi.com

Introduced: May 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Kashi has debuted new protein-packed waffles under its GO line of products. Available in three flavors, Wild Blueberry, Cinnamon Brown Sugar and Vanilla Buttermilk, the waffles deliver double-digit protein, single-digit sugar and 100 percent whole grains per serving. The new waffles will be available nationwide at Walmart, Amazon, Ahold, Food Lion, Giant Eagle, Hannaford, HEB, Market Basket, Shoprite and Woodmans, with additional stores coming later this year.

Kashi GO's Non-GMO Project Verified Protein Waffles deliver the convenience of a quick breakfast, everyday snack, or a base for recipe creations and lead the category in protein. The protein is derived from a mix of hemp seeds, cage-free eggs, soy and whey protein. Each box contains eight waffles to be heated in a toaster or microwave, to create fluffy and crispy, ready-to-enjoy waffles.

"Our Kashi GO line is all about offering products that fuel an active lifestyle and we saw a need to create a waffle with protein to jumpstart the day," said Jeanne Wilson, director of marketing for Kashi. "The existing Kashi waffles are a fan favorite and we wanted to supplement those with a new line that delivers nourishment, unparalleled taste, and convenience!"

To celebrate the launch, Kashi will be featuring weekly recipe takeovers with leading tastemakers to share their #WaffleWednesday creations on social media. For more information, follow @Kashi on Instagram.

For more information and to find a store near you, visit www.kashi.com.