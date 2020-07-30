Company: Seapoint Farms

Website: https://seapointfarms.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Seapoint Farms recently released Mighty Lil' Lentils, a bold new plant-powered artisan-crafted snack which comes in four flavors.

The launch of Mighty Lil’ Lentils marks the latest product innovation from Seapoint Farms. The new launch follows the introduction of the company’s popular Organic Edamame Pasta and Riced Veggie lines.

Sometimes bigger isn’t better. Behold—the Mighty Lil’ Lentil, everyone’s Superhero snack. Seapoint Farms has taken this nutritional powerhouse and created a variety of artisan-crafted lentils that are truly rich in flavor and loaded with wholesome goodness.

These crispy Lentils are fueled by plant-based protein, packed with nutrients, and bursting with flavor. Enjoy them on their own, pair them with your favorite beverage (wink wink ), or add a crunch to your salads and trail mixes. How do you Lentil?

Mighty Lil’ Lentils are ready to be enjoyed at home, at work or on the go. Vegetarian, gluten-free, and Non GMO project verified, Mighty Lil’ Lentils are also rich in nutrients, vitamins and fiber, free of trans fat and cholesterol and naturally sustainable. In addition, two flavors (Falafel and Pink Himalayan Salt) are vegan. Are you ready to hop on the lentil train?

Mighty Lil’ Lentils can be purchased online at Amazon and iHerb. In-store retail availability will follow later this year.

Mighty Lil’ Lentils are available in four irresistible flavors:

Pink Himalayan Salt – Dusted with the perfect amount of salt (vegan and gluten-free)

Barbeque – Smokey, sweet, and savory (gluten-free)

Falafel – Exotic and mildly spicy (vegan and gluten-free)

Cinnamon Sugar – Slightly sweet and sassy (gluten-free)

Commenting on the new product launch, Philip Siegel, COO of Seapoint Farms, said, “While Mighty Lil’ Lentils are wholly consistent with Seapoint Farms’ commitment to exceptional nutritional quality and delicious flavor, these fun and versatile little snacks are unlike anything we’ve manufactured before. We wanted our first lentil-based item to be a perfect snack option not only for natural food devotees but also for the tens of millions of mainstream consumers out there who are ready to cut back on high-calorie, low-protein staples such as chips and pretzels. We’re heartened by the overwhelmingly positive response Mighty Lil’ Lentils have received from the public and from members of the natural food industry and are looking forward to their continued success for many years to come.”