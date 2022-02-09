Company: Seapoint Farms

Website: https://seapointfarms.com

Introduced: February 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$4.29

Product Snapshot: Seapoint Farms, maker of better-for-you, natural foods and snacks, has unveiled Mighty Lil’ Crunchy Corn, the newest family member to its Mighty Lil’ snack line. Mighty Lil’ Crunchy Corn is a great new addition to Mighty Lil’ Lentils, which are currently available in four flavors.

Mighty Lil’ Crunchy Corn is available in two vegan crowd-pleasing flavors, Pink Himalayan Salt and Zesty Ranch. This new duo is crunchy on the outside and light and airy on the inside, seasoned to perfection, and made with non-GMO corn to satisfy any snacking craving. Seapoint Farms will also be showcasing Mighty Lil’ Crunchy Corn, alongside the entire Mighty Lil’ line, at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, Calif. at booth #1791 March 10—12, 2022.

Seapoint Farms’ Mighty Lil’ Crunchy Corn is Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, naturally gluten-free, allergen-friendly, and kosher. These crispy snacks are made with 100% whole grain special variety non-GMO corn, free of trans fat and cholesterol, and made with clean ingredients. Details include:

Pink Himalayan Salt - For the traditionalist, a satisfyingly crunchy salty snack you can enjoy by the handful.

Zesty Ranch - A dairy-free and vegan zesty ranch that gives traditional ranch a run for its money.

“We’re thrilled to build upon our better-for-you portfolio and introduce an entirely new genre of corn snack to consumers,” said Philip Siegel, COO of Seapoint Farms. “As the first American company to bring edamame to the United States, we’ve always been a leader in forging new snacking categories. Mighty Lil’ Crunchy Corn was crafted to be a vegan crunchy snack that’s simply better than popcorn and corn nuts, and is great for all snacking occasions.”

Seapoint Farms’ Mighty Lil’ Crunchy Corn varieties have an SRP of $3.99-$4.29 per bag, and are available directly to consumers nationwide on Amazon.com, with retail availability to follow.