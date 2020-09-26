Company: SNAX-Sational Brands

Website: www.snackpop.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.98

Product Snapshot: To celebrate Halloween at home this year, SNAX-Sational Brands’ premiere popcorn brand Snack Pop will debut Halloween Cookie Pop made with OREO cookie pieces, topped with orange creme drizzle. This special edition offering is only available at Sam’s Club nationwide in a 20-oz club size bag for $5.98.

The Halloween Cookie Pop, made with real OREO cookie pieces, can be purchased at Sam’s Club in-store or ordered ahead for curbside pickup. The highly anticipated limited edition offering won’t disappoint with its delicious combo of both salty and sweet flavors. The perfect snack for entertaining at home with close family and friends, pairing with scary movie marathons and as an at-home Halloween treat.

The cookie-coated popcorn is made 100% in the U.S. with non-GMO corn, is low in sodium and only 150 calories per serving. The popular, low-calorie, candy or cookie-coated line was named a “Top 20 Snack of 2020” by Buzzfeed. Snack Pop’s additional flavor profiles are available online ( https://www.snackpop.com ) and includes Cookie Pop made with CHIPS AHOY!, Candy Pop made with SNICKERS, Candy Pop made with M&M'S Minis, Candy Pop made with TWIX, and Candy Pop made with Butterfinger. Each flavor is made authentically with the candy or cookie pieces, and drizzled to perfection.

Snack Pop continues to gain notoriety as the favorite popcorn of Hollywood, with fans such as Lucy Hale, Ashley Greene, Lance Bass, Victoria Justice, Joey King, Lil’ Jon, Kate Bosworth, Robert De Niro, Dane Cook, Anne Heche, Jerry O’Connell, David Arquette, Alexander Ludwig, Wilson Cruz, Cynthia Bailey, Ashlee Simpson Ross, The Black Eyed Peas, Foodgod, and many, many more.

“We are very excited to continue to bring the most iconic brand names in the world to consumers through Snack Pop. We are thrilled to now debut our special edition Halloween themed OREO® Cookie Pop with one of our premiere retail partners, Sam’s Club, featuring Mondelēz products, another premiere partner of ours.” - Frank Florio, president and founder of Snack Pop, and co-founder of SNAX-Sational Brands.

“Popcorn and candy are a must-have combo, and I am thrilled that we continue to roll out incredible pairings with the top cookie and candy names in the world. It is such an exciting product and we continue to roll out new flavors for consumers to enjoy. Halloween is one of America’s favorite holidays, so we are excited for this new introduction. We are grateful to Sam’s Club for their continued support.” - Adam Cohen, chief marketing officer of SNAX-Sational Brands.

“Our goal continues to be to offer ‘better for you’ snacking innovations to the category, while delivering to consumers exciting options within our portfolio. We proudly offer an innovative and fun snacking alternative in the market and are thrilled to introduce our new Halloween themed Cookie Pop featuring OREO cookie pieces.” - Jerry Bello, SNAX-Sational Brands CEO and co-founder.