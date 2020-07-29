Company: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Website: www.thermofisher.com

Equipment Snapshot: Detection of foreign objects such as metals is a high priority for food processors, especially when in 2019 alone the United States Department of Agriculture reported that 17 million pounds of food were impacted by recalls due to “extraneous material.”

The Thermo Scientific Sentinel 1000 Selectscan Metal Detector system features two technologies intended to help food and personal care manufacturers achieve a higher level of safety and quality. Selectscan enables the user to select the ideal frequency, from 50 to 1000 kHz, and is designed to optimize the probability of detecting ferrous, non-ferrous and stainless steel foreign objects. Autolearn rapidly guides the user through product set up to optimize operational efficiencies and detection performance to support plant production goals. Combined, these features raise the bar for safety, reducing the risk of costly contamination events, scrap, rework and recalls.

As part of the Sentinel suite of metal detection products, the Sentinel 1000 Selectscan Metal Detector is a cost-effective solution for manufacturers who value consumer safety and brand protection.

“Quality assurance personnel are the first and last line of defense to ensure consumer safety and protect against a product recall. They often manage multiple production lines, ensuring equipment is set up for optimal detection results in a fast-moving manufacturing environment. Rapid changeovers are commonplace and the new Autolearn feature allows them to be up and running in minutes,” said David Lamprey, senior product marketing manager with Thermo Fisher’s product inspection business. “Protecting consumers while supporting our customers’ compliance with global food safety standards and retailer codes of practice is our business priority.”

In addition to providing enhanced metal detection, the Sentinel 1000 Selectscan has an IP69K rating for manufacturing environments that require high-pressure sanitation. For more information on the Thermo Scientific Sentinel 1000 Selectscan Metal Detector, please visit thermofisher.com/sentinel1000.