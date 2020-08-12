Company: Totino's, Grupo Bimbo

Websitewww.barcel-usa.com, www.totinos.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Totino’s is bringing fuego snacking to the frozen aisle: Introducing new Totino’s Takis Fuego Mini Snack Bites, a bite-sized roll with a cheesy filling and dusted with the magic of Takis Fuego seasoning.

 