Company: Eagle Foods

Website: www.popcornindiana.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.39

Product Snapshot: Salty snackers, you’re in for a treat. If you thought Popcorn Indiana couldn’t get any better… think again! The popular popcorn giant is introducing four new and improved flavors of popcorn, with more taste and flavor, using all-natural ingredients… while still being a healthy snack choice. The reformulated flavors include Kettlecorn, Black & White Drizzlecorn, Movie Theater Butter and Aged White Cheddar.

“We conducted a national survey of Popped Popcorn consumers to understand what they wanted when it comes to taste,” said Mala Wiedemann, vice president of marketing for Eagle Foods, parent company of Popcorn Indiana. “Our consumer research showed that taste and flavor were the top two considerations when choosing a snack – even more important than health or calories. And while Popped Popcorn consumers loved our popcorn, they were looking for more—more flavor and taste—from real ingredients like butter, salt and sugar. Our new and improved flavors deliver on that request for more flavor and taste, and offer even more. We can’t wait to share these new options—everyone will be amazed at the robust flavor of each bite.”

Kettlecorn

The new and improved Kettlecorn is the perfect mix of sweet, salty and crunch. Popcorn Indiana combines the finest popping corn, a pinch of salt and pure cane sugar… and the result is a thin layer of salty sweetness surrounding every bite of wholegrain goodness. Best of all, the enhanced flavor is made from only four simple ingredients: popcorn, oil, salt and sugar.

“We tried more than 10 recipes to enhance the flavor of our Kettlecorn, and we actually found that increasing the amount of oil in the kettle during the time of popping would allow the kernels to be better coated when they popped,” added Wiedemann. “The result is a kettlecorn really rich in taste, with a more consistent and balanced flavor of sweet and salty. It’s the perfect sweet and salty, flavorful, guilt-free snack with only 130 calories per serving.”

Black & White Drizzlecorn

Popcorn Indiana’s fastest growing flavor, Black & White Drizzlecorn uses the new Kettlecorn as its base and then it’s drizzled with rich dark and white chocolate compound made from real cocoa. Drizzlecorn is a sweet treat that no one can put down. And at only 140 calories per serving, there’s no need to put it down!

Movie Theater Butter

Research showed that consumers wanted fifty percent more butter in their butter popcorn—and Popcorn Indiana delivered. The new and improved Movie Theater Butter popcorn has the amazing, savory taste of freshly popped popcorn tossed in real butter, with even less calories than our previous recipe (140 calories per serving in the new Movie Theater Butter; 170 calories in the previous recipe). From the moment the bag is opened, you can smell the real butter that is used in the new recipe.

Aged White Cheddar

Who knows cheese better than those in Wisconsin, the dairy capital of the U.S.? No one. That’s why, when enhancing the flavor of its Aged White Cheddar, the team at Popcorn Indiana sourced the cheese directly from aged Wisconsin white cheddar cheese. Each light and fluffy popped kernel is sprinkled with Popcorn Indiana’s own proprietary blend of cheesy goodness. The new formula has double the cheese than the original recipe. According to Wiedemann, “It took some work to get 100 percent more cheese onto the popcorn, but our chefs at Popcorn Indiana were able to make it happen. And it’s still only 150 calories per serving!”

All Popcorn Indiana products are grown and popped in the USA. They are available at Walmart and other national retailers. Visit PopcornIndiana.com and use the product locator to find a retailer near you.