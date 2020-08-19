Popcorn Indiana is launching its first consumer-facing advertising campaign this month. Developed by Falls, the print and digital program features the four new and improved recipes the brand launched in July, focusing on taste and flavor. Consumers will begin seeing the ads this week in USA Today and People Magazine.

“Taste and flavor were the two key priorities we used in developing our new and improved popcorn recipes, and so we had to make sure that stood out in developing the creative for this campaign,” said Mala Wiedemann, vice president of marketing for Eagle Foods, parent company of Popcorn Indiana. “This is our opportunity to communicate directly with consumers and reinforce this message, while also driving overall awareness for the Popcorn Indiana brand.

The Popcorn Indiana campaign is a mix of print and digital ads that will run from August through December 2020. Content will also be visible on the brand’s social platforms.

Popcorn Indiana introduced four new and improved recipes of popcorn in late July, with more taste and flavor, using all-natural ingredients like butter, salt and sugar. The reformulated flavors include Kettlecorn, Black & White Drizzlecorn, Movie Theater Butter and Aged White Cheddar.

All Popcorn Indiana products are grown and popped in the USA. They are available at Walmart and other national retailers. Visit PopcornIndiana.com and use the product locator to find a retailer near you.