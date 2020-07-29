Company: Zeek Bars

Website: www.zeekbar.com

Introduced: February 2019

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $8.99, $24.99

Product Snapshot: Zeek Bars are the picky eater protein bar with out-of-this-world flavors made specially for kids' picky palates. Not your average kids bar, Zeek Bars have 40 percent less sugar than the leading kids bar and are packed with 9g of protein to keep kids fueled longer and stronger! Available in twoflavors, Cosmic Cookie Dough and Brownie Blast Off, Zeek Bars are loved by kids and won’t leave them feeling deprived or on a sugar high. Instead, they will feel powered by protein. Founded by parents, Reid and Kassidy Pearson, in response to the rise of childhood obesity, these crave-worthy bars are made with real ingredients and formulated into soft textures specifically designed for kids!

SRP is $24.99 for 10 packs, via zeekbar.com and Amazon, or $8.99 at Whole Foods for a 4-pack.

The Most Nutritious Kid’s Bar on the Market

At home, after school, or on-the-go, fuel your kiddo with the picky eater protein bar!

About Zeek Bars

Kassidy Pearson, a Google employee and her husband, Reid founded Zeek Bar after working with kids for years. The couple couldn’t help but notice the extreme lack of healthy, tasty snack options on the market. They went on a mission to create a more nutritious snack bar with flavors so delicious that even the pickiest of eaters would love. After experimenting with countless ingredients in their kitchen in Mountain View, the “Picky Eater Protein Bar” was born. The couple moved Zeek Bars to a commercial kitchen in Santa Cruz and built a local, loyal customer base by sampling to thousands of kids at youth sporting events. Now they serve thousands of families all across the country.

Zeek Bars are launching regionally in 33 Whole Foods in the Bay Area this month and are also available online at www.ZeekBar.com