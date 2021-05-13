Company: Obvi

Website: https://myobvi.com/

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $39.99 (box of 12)

Product Snapshot: Collagen supplement brand Obvi recently unveiled the Obvi Bar, an on-the-go meal replacement bar packed with protein and 5g of collagen. The Obvi Bar is a soft and flavorful snack featuring a cashew butter base, honey, and high-quality whey isolate for high protein. Inspired by creating a collagen that tastes good, Obvi drives a nostalgia factor with their flavors—Fruity Cereal, Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch, and Birthday Cupcakes.

All of the ingredients together provide 14g of protein per bar, 28g of carbohydrates, 18g of sugar, 13g of fat, and a calorie count of 270.

This excellent post-workout or on-the-go snack makes staying balanced easier than ever before. Sans protein powder and mixer, it is the fastest way to get all the benefits of a collagen protein shake in a new convenient bar form.