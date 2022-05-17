Company: General Mills
Website: www.generalmills.com
Introduced: May 2022
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: Two for $6.00
Product Snapshot: Pillsbury has released two limited-edition cookie doughs on shelves at grocery stores nationwide now.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookie Dough and Pillsbury Dino Cookie Dough are back for a short time by popular demand. Details include:
- Ready to Bake Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookie Dough – Enjoy Pillsbury’s classic sugar cookie dough with the iconic “Cinnadust” flavor from one of the cereal aisle’s most popular offerings. Each serving comes with 12 big cookies.
- Pillsbury Dino Shape Cookie Dough – Making adorable dinosaur cookies at home never has to go extinct with these pre-cut dino treats. Ready to enjoy from the oven or top with your favorite cookie decorations. Each serving comes with 10 pre-cut cookies.