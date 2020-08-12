Company: Lenny & Larry's

Website: www.lennylarry.com

Introduced: August 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.69-$23.95

Product Snapshot: The fun-loving originators of the protein cookie, Lenny & Larry's, is bringing joy to the cookie aisle this year with their new Holiday Collection launching this week. Expanding their lineup of seasonal treats, Lenny & Larry’s has baked to perfection two new flavors of The Complete Cookie in Gingerbread and Peppermint Chocolate varieties in addition to the fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Complete Cookie that will be returning to the line-up available today. Additionally, all three beloved seasonal flavors will be available online only in the coming weeks in a special holiday-themed box of 13 cookies that makes for the perfect gift, retailing for around $23.95.

Capturing seasonal nostalgia in the shape of a cookie, Lenny & Larry’s new Holiday Collection brings the guilt-free nutrition profile of their signature plant-based Complete Cookie to an assortment of holiday recipes meant to be enjoyed by the fireplace or out on the slopes. The Lenny & Larry’s Complete Cookie contains 16 grams of plant-based protein and 10 grams of fiber in each freshly baked 4-ounce cookie containing no dairy, egg, soy, or artificial ingredients. The Holiday Collection can be found at select grocery retailers nationwide, retailing for an SRP of $1.69 to $2.49, as well as online on Amazon and the Lenny & Larry’s website, for an SRP of $19.99 - $21.97 per 12-count box.

“Bringing innovative flavors to the better-for-you market brings our team joy and we wanted to create an assortment of flavors that would spread that same joy to our fans this holiday season,” said Lenny & Larry’s CEO, Jolie Weber. “The Holiday Collection is a celebration of our iconic treat and these new flavors support our mission to make healthy eating fun and delicious.”

