Lenny & Larry's is celebrating the start of the holiday season by launching limited edition, seasonal flavors. Expanding its Complete Cookie lineup of seasonal treats just in time for colder weather, Lenny & Larry's is bringing back fan favorites Gingerbread and Peppermint Chocolate while supplies last. Both festive flavors are available for a limited time online at lennylarry.com and in select retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Kroger, Target, Sprouts, Publix, and HEB.

Additionally, Lenny & Larry's is bringing back its Holiday Collection Variety Pack, after great success the previous year. For a limited time, fans can purchase the Holiday Collection Variety Pack which includes both limited edition winter flavors, as well as both fall seasonal flavors, Pumpkin Spice and newest edition, Caramel Apple. To further celebrate the holiday season, also known as the season of giving, consumers can make a donation to Lenny & Larry's continued non-profit organization of choice, the National Park Foundation, at checkout. Together, with the generous donations of its customers, Lenny & Larry's will support the nonprofit with a minimum donation of $150,000.

"We're thrilled to help usher in the beloved holiday season with two more nostalgic Complete Cookie flavors that serve as a tasty and filling choice for a healthy snack option during this festive time," said Lenny & Larry's CEO Jolie Weber. "For fans who haven't been able to try our newest creative fall flavor, Caramel Apple, that combines the perfect seasonal pairing of dried apple bits and caramel drops, the Holiday Collection makes the perfect gift to send their tastebuds dancing through the rest of the year."

The Lenny & Larry's Complete Cookie contains 16 grams of plant-based protein and 10 grams of fiber in each 4-ounce cookie containing no dairy, egg, soy, or artificial ingredients. Both limited-time flavors retail for an MSRP of $1.69 in-store or on the Lenny & Larry's website for $22.95 per 12-count box, while the Holiday Collection retails for $23.95 for a 13-count box of 4-oz. cookies.

The Complete Cookie includes Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients, is Certified Vegan and Kosher, and does not include high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, or sugar alcohols. Fans of the brand can expect more seasonal flavors to debut before the end of the year.

For more information on Lenny & Larry's, visit lennylarry.com.