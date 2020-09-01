Company: Gold Medal

Website: gmpopcorn.com

Introduced: August 2020

Distribution: National, Foodservice

Suggested Retail Price: $10.50-$59.95

Product Snapshot: Concession equipment and supplies company Gold Medal Products Co. has officially launched its retail-ready prepackaged gourmet popcorn line. Gold Medal’s most popular signature gourmet popcorn recipes are now available to retailers, concession stands, and other venues in a variety of flavors and sizes. This news comes as many stores and venues are now opting to serve more prepackaged food items.

The integrity of Gold Medal’s Gourmet Popcorn line is linked to its unique, thorough process and state-of-the-art production equipment manufactured by Gold Medal. Carefully crafted in small batches, it is made to create exceptional quality flavor profiles. One of the distinguishing features is that the popcorn is wet popped, which means the kernels are popped in specially designed oils and seasonings for maximum flavor. In addition, to promote a rich coating, the popcorn is gently mixed in an artisan fashion rather than a commercial spray-on method. These flavors are timeless and reflect classic tastes that consumers know and love:

Old-Fashioned Caramel Corn

Cheddar Cheese Corn

Caramel & Cheese Corn Mix

Movie Theater Style Butter Popcorn

Kettle Corn

The products are also Kosher and Halal-certified and are gluten-free. Packaging options include a convenient grab-and-go size, larger retail size, and bulk.

“Throughout our 89-year history, Gold Medal has earned a reputation for excellence in the popcorn industry and we are excited to now bring that same unmistakable quality to our ready-to-eat gourmet popcorn line.,” says Gold Medal president, Adam Browning.

For more details or to order, simply call 800-543-0862 or visit the Gold Medal website, gmpopcorn.com.