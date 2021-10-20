Company: Popcornopolis

Website: www.popcornopolis.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Popcornopolis, known for gourmet and gluten-free popcorn snacks, has announced its expansion into Kroger stores nationwide. Available in more than 1,800 locations, Popcornopolis will be hitting shelves this week, introducing consumers to their Double Drizzle, Caramel & Kettle, and Honey Butter flavors in 7.5 oz resealable pouches.

“We are thrilled to expand our retail presence with Kroger and make our wildly delicious popcorn snacks even more accessible to U.S. consumers,” said Daniela Simpson, Popcornopolis’ chief marketing officer. “We are also excited to bring a first-of-its-kind, resealable packaging to the Ready-to-Eat popcorn section of the store.”

Popcornopolis’ snack pouches feature a resealable zipper and stand-up structure, allowing consumers to preserve freshness and flavor while on the go. Popcornopolis’ popcorn is made with premium American-grown non-GMO corn and is free of gluten and added preservatives. Made with real ingredients and popped in small batches, each bag is filled with a high-quality treat.

Popcornopolis’ resealable snack pouches will retail for $3.99. For more information and to find a store near you, visit Popcornopolis.com and follow on social @Popcornopolis.



