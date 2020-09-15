Goodie Girl Tribeca LLC announced today that it is voluntarily recalling 389 cases of a single date code of 7 oz. Goodie Girl Magical Animal Crackers, with a “best by” date of Jan 11, 21A3, after learning that the product may contain undeclared wheat ingredients. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of allergic reaction if they consume the product contained in the recalled boxes. There has been an individual with a wheat allergy that was treated for a wheat allergen reaction.

This recall affects only 389 cases of the following product, which were distributed in retail stores nationwide:

Description; Goodie Girl GF Magical Animal Crackers

UPC# 8-5598700395-3

Size; 7 Ounces

Best By Date; Jan 11, 2021

Distributed between 4/17/2020 – 5/7/2020

This recall does not apply to any other “best by” dates, sizes or varieties of Goodie Girl Tribeca LLC.

This recall was initiated in cooperation with the FDA and the third-party co-packer that produced the product.

Product with this particular “best by” date was shipped and distributed by Goodie Girl Tribeca to its customers' warehouses located in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Georgia, New Hampshire, California.

Consumers seeking a refund or additional information may contact info@goodiegirl.com or call 201-941-2000 9am – 5pm est.