Hostess Brands, LLC (”Hostess Brands“) has become aware that certain Hostess SnoBalls were inadvertently manufactured in the packaging for Hostess Chocolate CupCakes and the packaging does not list ”coconut," an ingredient in SnoBalls, as an allergen. Hostess Brands is voluntarily recalling the following SnoBalls manufactured on March 13, 2021:



Product Item UPC Batch Best By Date Hostess SnoBalls (single-serve) 888109010096 I031221000 May 27, 2021



The products were sold to convenience stores, dollar stores, and distributors throughout the United States. No injuries or illnesses have been reported to date. Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to discontinue consumption and contact the place of purchase about returning them for a full refund.

No other varieties of Hostess SnoBalls are affected.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 and also visit Hostess's website.