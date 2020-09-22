Company: J&J Snack Foods Corp.

Website: https://heartbrandfoods.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $107.94 (per case of 72 bars)

Product Snapshot: The same great quality you know and trust from Corazonas HEARTBAR in three new flavors! Always made with top quality ingredients like whole grain rolled oats and natural plant sterols that are clinically proven to help reduce cholesterol. Each bar the company makes is designed with you and your heart health in mind with low amounts of sodium, high amounts of fiber, antioxidant rich superfoods, and never any GMO ingredients.

Flavors include: