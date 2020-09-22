Company: J&J Snack Foods Corp.
Website: https://heartbrandfoods.com
Introduced: September 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $107.94 (per case of 72 bars)
Product Snapshot: The same great quality you know and trust from Corazonas HEARTBAR in three new flavors! Always made with top quality ingredients like whole grain rolled oats and natural plant sterols that are clinically proven to help reduce cholesterol. Each bar the company makes is designed with you and your heart health in mind with low amounts of sodium, high amounts of fiber, antioxidant rich superfoods, and never any GMO ingredients.
Flavors include:
- Double Chocolate Chip: Chocolate lovers rejoice, Corazonas has created every chocoholic’s dream with its Double Chocolate Chip HEARTBAR Oatmeal Squares! Gobs of white and milk chocolate chips baked into richly flavored cocoa whole grain rolled oats are enough to make your mouth water just thinking about it. So go ahead and indulge knowing that this sinfully sweet treat is anything but bad for you!
- Strawberry White Chocolate: Chocolate covered strawberries are meant to eat when celebrating, so Corazonas has created its Strawberry White Chocolate HEARTBAR Oatmeal Squares to celebrate you and the little everyday moments! Decadent white chocolate chips and strawberry bits combined with whole grain rolled oats are the perfect way to indulge without feeling bad about snacking.
- Orange Cranberry: Nothing’s better in the morning than a tall glass of orange juice. Now you can get your day started with something even better with Orange Cranberry HEARTBAR Oatmeal Squares! Tangy oranges and tart cranberries combine to create a refreshing morning treat that is sure to wake up your taste buds and get you energized for whatever the day ahead holds.