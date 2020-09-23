Company: Fat Snax

Website: https://fatsnax.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $29.99

Product Snapshot: Fat Snax has released two new products just in time for fall.

The seasonal limited edition Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies are sugar-free, grain-free, keto and have just 2 net carbs! They will officially launch on October 6th however they can be purchased now for those that sign up to join Fat Snax's SMS program The Butter Line! Simply text FATYEAH to 290-71 for early access and delivery!



Second are the new bite sized Mini Cookies available in Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, and Double Chocolate Chip! These almond and coconut flour keto cookies come in a fun sized pouch with just 2 net carbs and 1 gram of sugar per serving.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies retail for $29.99 for one box containing 12 packs, and the Mini Cookies are $29.99 for one box containing 8 packs.

