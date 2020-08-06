Company: Pepperidge Farm

Website: www.pepperidgefarm.com

Introduced: August 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.89

Product Snapshot: Milano cookies is bringing back the fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Milano cookies!

Starting August 12th, Milano Pumpkin Spice will be available in 7oz bags at national retailers or find more information at www.PepperidgeFarm.com.

The filling is a combination of pumpkin spices and rich milk chocolate that pair up for sweet indulgence. Rich milk chocolate and the flavor of pumpkin spice hidden between delicate cookies. Milano Pumpkin Spice first came to shelves in 2014 and have been a fan favorite ever since.

The flavor will be available at the end of August from Target, Walmart, Kroger and Publix for $3.89 (7oz. bag).