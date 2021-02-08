Company: Fat Snax

Website: https://fatsnax.com

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $29.99 (24 cookies)

Product Snapshot: Fat Snax recently released its new Keto Maple Pecan Cookies, its richest flavored soft-baked cookie yet.

If pancakes were cookies, this sweet, nutty, indulgent treat would be it! Made from a base of almond flour, coconut flour and butter, these cookies are gluten-free and contain no artificial ingredients, preservatives, or sweeteners.

Fat Snax can be found in over 4,000 key retailer stores including: Whole Foods, Kroger, Sprouts, Market Basket, and more as well as online on Amazon and FatSnax.com.