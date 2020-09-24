Company: Rudolph Foods Company, Inc.

Website: southernrecipe.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Southern Recipe Small Batch has launched two new seasonal pork rind varieties—playfully referred to as “seasons greetings with seasoned eatings.” The newest additions, Cranberry Jalapeno and Apple Cinnamon, are both holiday-inspired flavors that will be available beginning this October for a limited time. Consumers will be able to find each at select retailers wherever Southern Recipe Small Batch is currently sold. This season, shoppers looking for a way to brighten up their festive snacking options will now have two seasoned eatings to add to their pantries, at an SRP of $3.99 for each 3.625-ounce bag.

Southern Recipe Small Batch continues to diversify the snack aisle, serving consumers who have a need for low carb, gluten free, protein packed and boldly flavored alternatives to the traditional snacks on their shelves. Cranberry Jalapeno introduces a subtly sweet flavor accompanied by a gently spicy burn that brings dimension to each bite. Apple Cinnamon pairs the surprising duo of meaty pork rinds and warm cinnamon and apple notes. Both varieties will be available for a limited time to bring shoppers holiday joy in a time when it’s more important than ever.

“It’s important to us that our food brings both happiness and sustenance to today’s consumers. That’s why we’re excited to bring our gluten free, protein packed and clean ingredient holiday flavors to grocery shelves,” shares Mark Singleton, VP of sales and marketing at Rudolph Foods. “The pork rind category is explosive, and we want to continue to make it more enticing and more accessible to a broader group of consumers with the launch of our Cranberry Jalapeno and Apple Cinnamon.”

The Cranberry Jalapeno and Apple Cinnamon pork rinds from Southern Recipe Small Batch come at a time when consumers have expressed their desire to immerse themselves in the oncoming holiday season. According to recent data from RetailMeNot, “41 percent of consumers are looking for a sense of normalcy this year, saying they will be going “above and beyond” to have a “normal holiday.” Southern Recipe Small Batch will continue to deliver the small batch-made pork rinds today’s Keto and low carb consumers demand, with their need for adventurous flavor in mind. Consumers can also find recipes incorporating the newest holiday flavors at www.SouthernRecipeSmallBatch.com.