Company: Rudolph Foods

Website: southernrecipesmallbatch.com

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Southern Recipe Small Batch, the authentic, handcrafted, small batch pork rind producer, will once again bring innovation to the snack aisle with its newest flavor sensation: Limited Edition Hatch Chile Pork Rinds. Available wherever Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds are currently sold at an SRP of $3.99 for each 3.625-ounce bag, Hatch Chile Pork Rinds introduce the seasonal love of Hatch Chiles to classic pork rinds and offer consumers bold flavor, seven grams of collagen protein, and low carbs.

Southern Recipe Small Batch continues to diversify the snack aisle, serving consumers protein packed and boldly flavored alternatives to the traditional snacks on grocery shelves. Hatch Chile season has always been a staple in the Southwest, but has grown to find success nationwide recently as shoppers look for more regional flavors to bring renewed excitement to each eating occasion. Popped in sunflower oil to achieve a lightness of flavor, each batch is dusted with a seasoning that introduces Hatch Chile to this classic crunchy snack. Chili powder and garlic are also predominant flavors found in the coating—making them a first-of-their-kind and a one-of-a-kind regional snack.

"This flavor in particular has really allowed us to cater to the expansive and adventurous tastes of today's consumers," shares Mark Singleton, VP of sales and marketing at Rudolph Foods. "As a true first of its kind, it was important to us that we nailed this flavor down authentically and deliciously, balancing two of the kitchen's strongest seasonings: chili powder and garlic."

Recent research as demonstrated shoppers are reenergizing their daily diets with more authentic and adventurous cuisine, niche ingredients, and regional flavors. Hatch Chile is a diverse and beloved ingredient that has garnered a strong following of food loving consumers. With America's affinity for regional flavors on an upward trajectory, Hatch Chile is expected to be more widely celebrated this season as today's shoppers have more access to the authentic flavors many of the Southwest's consumers have long adored. Southern Recipe Small Batch's Hatch Chile pork rinds offer just that through this limited-edition snack.