Company: Buddha Brands

Website: www.buddhabrandscompany.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49/bar

Product Snapshot: Buddha Brands, maker of better-for-you, plant-based food and beverages, has announced the launch of Hungry Buddha Keto Bars in an effort to clean up the keto aisle. The new bars are KETO DONE CLEAN, and available in four flavors: Chocolate Chip, Coconut Cocoa, Espresso Brownie, and Triple Chocolate.

More than 57 percent of Americans are reducing their sugar intake and 52 percent are eating more plant-based foods†. “My co-founders and I were always on the look-out for better-for-you options and we found the majority of keto products just weren’t that healthy; it was impossible to find keto bars made without animal ingredients, artificial sweeteners, sugar alcohols and palm oil,” said Chris Magnone, CEO and co-founder at Buddha Brands®. “With the launch of Hungry Buddha Keto Bars, we’re cleaning up the keto aisle with a bar that’s low in sugar, plant-based and made with clean ingredients that taste great.”

Hungry Buddha Keto Bars contain only 1-2g of sugar, 9g of plant-protein and 4g net carbs per bar. The new line is Certified Keto, Vegan and Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free and peanut-free. They are the first keto bars on the market made without the use of palm oils, sugar alcohols, dairy or soy. Buddha Brands® set out to create a bar that was KETO DONE CLEAN using only clean and natural ingredients: MCT oil and sunflower seed butter as a source of healthy fats, pea protein and monk fruit for a touch of sweetness. With environmental sustainability in mind, a portion of every sale supports 1% for the Planet organizations with a measurable impact, including Oceana, Charity Water and Trees for the Future.

Hungry Buddha Keto Bars can be purchased on Amazon and in grocery stores nationwide including Wegmans, Meijer, HEB, Coborn’s and variety of natural independent retailers. Launching this Fall at Thrive Market, Giant Foods, Sprouts Farmers Market and Big Y. The bars are distributed via UNFI, KeHE and Imperial. Available in single bars 1.4 oz (40g) and multi-packs (12 x 1.4 oz.) with an SRP of $2.49 per bar.

To learn more about Buddha Brands and new Hungry Buddha Keto Bars, visit www.buddhabrands.com, or follow Buddha Brands on Instagram (@BuddhaBrandsCo), Facebook (@BuddhaBrandsCo) and Twitter (@BuddhaBrandsCo).