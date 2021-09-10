Company: Buddha Brands

Website: www.buddhabrandscompany.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49/bar

Product Snapshot: Buddha Brands, maker of better-for-you, plant-powered food and beverages, has unveiled two new on-trend flavors of its Hungry Buddha Keto Bars line: Lemon Blueberry and Mint Chip. Focused on creating a brand that reflects a conscious effort to live better, eat better and do better, the co-founders are building on the successful launch of Hungry Buddha Keto Bars to offer consumers variety—including its first fruit-flavored bar. Powered by clean ingredients, the new bars join the existing lineup of flavors, which includes Triple Chocolate, Coconut Cocoa, Espresso Brownie, and Chocolate Chip.

The plant-based food sector is on an upward trajectory. Plant-based food retail sales grew 27 percent to reach a value of $7 billion in 2020, according to SPINS data released by the Good Food Institute and the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA). Additionally, there are approximately 32 million Americans that suffer from food allergies, according to Food Allergy Research and Education. Hungry Buddha Keto Bars satisfy both needs as they are free from animal products, peanuts, soy, dairy, and gluten, making them a perfect allergy-friendly snack the whole family will enjoy.

“We’re laser focused on creating snacks that not only taste great, but are made with clean, powerful and plant-powered ingredients. We’re thrilled to expand beyond our core flavors with two new iconic combinations: Lemon Blueberry and Mint Chip. Although many brands on the market offer peanut flavored options, as a brand focused on eliminating allergens, that wasn’t an option for us. Naturally, we wanted to expand outside of the norm and offer consumers something special, and we are extremely pleased with these two delicious new additions,” said Chris Magnone, CEO and co-founder at Buddha Brands.

“Despite the overall decline in the snack bar category last year, we’re seeing continued success with both consumers and retailers as keto-friendly, plant-based products resonated extremely well. The category has been poised for disruption for years as most bars are loaded with sugar, allergens and subpar ingredients. As consumers seek out better brands and products to support their keto-lifestyle, we expect to be at the forefront of that growth. Hungry Buddha Keto Bars offer a low-sugar and allergy-friendly snack bar to support healthy and conscious life choices, and our hope is to continue inspiring people to make nutritious decisions that make them feel good.”

A category disruptor, Hungry Buddha Keto Bars are the first keto-friendly bars on the market made without sugar alcohols, palm oils, dairy, or soy. Using only clean and purposeful ingredients, Hungry Buddha Keto Bars are made with MCT oil and sunflower seed as a source of healthy fats, pea protein for plant-powered fuel, and monk fruit for a touch of sweetness without the sugar spike. With 9-10g plant-protein, only 1-2g sugar, and 4g net carbs per bar, Hungry Buddha Keto Bars beat the competition, as Nielsen Market Track notes of every 10 bars in supermarkets, nine have less than 5g of protein, five have more than 10g of sugar, and nine contain nuts, dairy, or soy. The line is Certified Vegan and Keto, Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, and made in a dedicated peanut-free facility.

Hungry Buddha Keto Bars satisfy the need for a clean-ingredient and nutritious snack whether you’re on-the-go, at the gym, or simply whenever hunger strikes. A portion of every sale supports 1% for the Planet, making Hungry Buddha Keto Bars not only a conscious choice for the body, but also for the environment.

The new Hungry Buddha Keto Bars can be purchased at Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide and Central Market, as well as online via the brand’s website and Amazon, with additional retailers to follow. Available in 1.4 oz (40g) single bars and (12 x 1.4 oz.) multi-packs with an SRP of $2.49 per bar.

To learn more about Buddha Brands and Hungry Buddha Keto Bars, visit www.buddhabrands.com, or follow Buddha Brands on Instagram (@BuddhaBrandsCo), Facebook (@BuddhaBrandsCo) and Twitter (@BuddhaBrandsCo).



