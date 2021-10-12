Company: SNAX-Sational Brands' Cookie Pop and Candy Pop

Website: www.cookiepopcandypop.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Celebrate Halloween this year with the return of SNAX-Sational Brands’ spooktacular special edition Halloween Cookie Pop OREO popcorn made with real OREO cookie pieces, drizzled to perfection with orange colored creme. It will make its Halloween debut again this year at retailers nationwide, including ShopRite, H.E.B., Hy-Vee, select Kroger grocers, and e-commerce for $3.99 in 5.25-oz. size bags.

Halloween Cookie Pop, made with real OREO cookie pieces, is the highly anticipated limited-edition offering that won’t disappoint with its combo of both salty and sweet flavors, with each piece drizzled to perfection with orange colored creme. The perfect Halloween treat for entertaining at home with close family and friends, pairing with scary movie marathons.

“Popcorn mixed with cookie and candy are must-have combos you never knew you needed until Cookie Pop and Candy Pop disrupted the snack aisle. I am thrilled that we continue to roll out incredible pairings with the top cookie and candy names in the world. It is such an exciting product and we continue to roll out new flavors for consumers to enjoy. Halloween is one of America’s favorite holidays, so we are excited to share this with snack lovers nationwide," says Adam Cohen, chief marketing officer of SNAX-Sational Brands Group.