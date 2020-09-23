Company: Pipcorn

Website: www.pipsnacks.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Pipcorn, the minority-owned, better-for-you heirloom corn snacking brand is launching new Heirloom Crunchies. Baked—not fried— these crunchy, crispy and cheesy treats have 20 percent less fat than leading category favorites and are available in Cheddar, Cheddar Jalapeno, and Parmesan Truffle.

Launched on Thursday (9/17), Pipcorn Heirloom Crunchies are available in retailers that mirror Pipcorn’s commitment to sustainable agriculture with Truffle Parmesan & Jalapeno Cheddar available exclusively at Whole Foods Market, and Cheddar on WeightWatchers.com. Additionally, all Crunchies are made with sustainable heirloom corn and organic cheese, as well as are Non-GMO Project Verified and Whole Grain, retailing for $3.99.

All of Pipcorn’s products are Non-GMO Project verified and available in a variety of savory and sweet flavors. Pipcorn uses heirloom corn to help preserve the agricultural biodiversity that might otherwise be lost, and with each harvest, Pipcorn saves the seeds to plant the next time around. The heirloom corn is grown by family farmers in the exact way heirloom popcorn has been grown for generations.