Pipcorn has introduced its newest snack product. Pipcorn Twists are a better-for-you snack crafted with the brand’s signature heirloom corn. They are offered in two varieties: Sea Salt and Cinnamon Sugar.

According to the company, the Twists are non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, and have 40-50% less fat and 25% fewer calories than traditional salty snack brands. They are formulated using heirloom corn kernels to deliver their crunch and taste.

The Cinnamon Sugar Twists variety mark Pipcorn’s latest foray into sweet snacks. The company reports they give consumers a better-for-you version of other cinnamon twists found at national taco chain restaurants. The Twists line will be available for purchase on the Pipcorn eCommerce site beginning January 16. They will be offered on Amazon by the end of January.