Company: The Brand Passport, Inc.

Website: daelmansstroopwafels.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.49

Product Snapshot: Daelmans Stroopwafels, distributed by NYC-based The Brand Passport, Inc., will debut a new, contemporary packaging design across their portfolio this fall. Customers can still enjoy the #1 selling Stroopwafel on the market, now packaged in new graphics designed to increase visibility and impact on shelf!

The new Daelmans packaging design features modernized design elements, including Bolder Logo to improve Daelmans brand recognition, New Photography to drive stronger taste appeal, the story of the Daelmans brand, and a new, cozy illustration of the “Warm It Up On Your Cup” ritual, a key point of differentiation for Daelmans.

“Daelmans is an iconic Dutch brand, and the team worked diligently to create a design aesthetic that would tell the story of the brand in a fresh, contemporary way,” said Tom Daly, CEO of The Brand Passport, Inc. He added, “We have received extremely positive feedback from customers, and expect that this impactful change will attract new customers and drive incremental sales on shelf!”

Delicious straight from the package, Daelmans Stroopwafels evolve into a sweet, melty treat when placed on top of a hot beverage for about two minutes, allowing the heat to warm the waffle, soften the caramel, and release the natural aroma of cinnamon and real Bourbon vanilla.

Daelmans Stroopwafels are available in five varieties—Caramel, Honey, Chocolate, Coffee and Maple—and three sizes. These treats are baked with care and contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. They are certified Kosher-Dairy, contain no GMO’s, and leverage sustainable ingredients including UTZ-certified cocoa and RSPO-certified Palm Oil.

Daelmans Stroopwafels are widely available in the U.S., with broad distribution across Grocery, Mass, Convenience, Drug and Specialty chains including Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, TJ Maxx, 7-Eleven, Albertson’s, HEB, Publix, Safeway, Stop & Shop, Wawa, Barnes & Noble Starbucks Cafes, and Cost Plus World Markets, among others, plus finer independent food retailers across the U.S. You can also find Daelmans Stroopwafels aboard United Airlines domestic flights. For more information on where to purchase Daelmans Stroopwafels locally, visit: http://thebrandpassport.com/where-to-buy.