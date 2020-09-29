Company: Milton's

Website: www.miltonscraftbakers.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49-$3.99

Product Snapshot: Milton’s is proud to announce an exciting new snack cracker line-up with three cheesy varieties, including classic Organic Cheesy Cheddars, Organic Cheesy Cheddars White Cheddar and Organic Cheesy Cheddars Hot & Spicy. The inspiration behind Milton’s new Organic Cheesy Cheddars was the nostalgic love for classic cheese crackers, elevated with better quality ingredients than the versions we grew up with. The delicious crackers are crafted (loaded!) with organic cheddar cheese then baked to crispy perfection.

Providing a mindful snacking option, all three flavors are made with high quality ingredients that are Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and rBST-Free. All varieties are conveniently packed in resealable bags, for easy snacking and stashing at home or while on-the-go.

The full line is available now to retailers in 6 count cases, as well as in a variety of shipper display configurations, with a recommended MSRP of $3.49-$3.99. For those interested in placing an order, please contact growyoursales@miltonsbaking.com .

Milton’s is also proud to announce the addition of two new flavors to the brand’s flagship entertainment cracker lines:

Gourmet Fire Roasted Vegetable Crackers: Crafted with a blend of Mediterranean herbs and spices and bursting with flavor, every bite delivers an indescribably delicious crunch.

Gourmet Olive Oil & Sea Salt Crackers: Created with finely cut, real olives, extra virgin olive oil and a light touch of sea salt, each bite delivers an elegant, European flavor experience

Crafted from signature blends of whole grains with a variety of seeds, herbs and spices, these entertaining crackers are baked to perfection for a satisfying, flavorful crunch. Milton’s Gourmet Crackers are made with high quality Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients so they’re better for consumers and the environment, too.

The full line is also now available in more environmentally friendly packaging! This packaging update results in an annual savings of: