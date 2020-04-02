The Besst Crackers organic high-fiber crackers

Company: The Besst Crackers

Website: www.letsbebessties.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $24.99

Product Snapshot: The Besst Crackers, a new USDA certified organic high fiber cracker, has announced its launch into the fiber snack category. Available in two flavors, Original and Everything Bagel, The Besst Crackers now available for purchase on LetsBeBessties.com and Amazon in 5 packs of 12 crackers each for $24.99.

Founder and certified health coach Bess Rostowsky recognized the need for an all-organic fiber cracker—one that didn’t spray their grains with harmful chemicals such as Glyphosate. This inspired her to develop one with truly the best ingredients while amping up the flavor that existing fiber crackers on the market lacked. Made with organic bran and rye handcrafted and artisan milled from two farms that have been in operation for more than 150 years, the ingredients are free from all additives and not grown with any GMOs or chemicals.

The Besst Crackers, which are low-carb, vegan, keto-friendly and kosher, can be eaten with toppings as a swap for bread, dunked into dip, or ground into pancake or waffle batter—all the while still tasting good enough to eat on their own and helping meet daily fiber requirements. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, men need a serving of 38g of fiber a day and women need 25g per day, which most Americans aren’t getting. Each cracker serving is packed with 3g of fiber with only 18 calories and 5g of carbohydrates.

“After years of consuming high fiber foods and witnessing first-hand the many health benefits of increased fiber, we decided it was time to take a closer look at its source,” said founder and certified health coach Bess Rostowsky. “It quickly became clear that many wheat-based, fiber-rich foods had questionable sources for their ingredients. Most were non-organic and sprayed with harmful chemicals. The Besst Crackers has eliminated the chemical additives while still offering the same benefits of other high-fiber foods, by using the highest-quality, certified organic ingredients. They will instantly become your new 'besstie.'"